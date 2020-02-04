Brokers Set Expectations for BayCom Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCML)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) – DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BayCom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BCML. ValuEngine cut BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

BCML opened at $22.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $290.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.36. BayCom has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BayCom by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BayCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

