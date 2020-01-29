Brokers Set Expectations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.98). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($8.47) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($7.13) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Wedbush started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $56.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.43. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $67.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.38.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47).

In related news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $114,146.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $6,652,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,648.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,544 shares of company stock valued at $9,506,726. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

