Brokers Set Expectations for BOK Financial Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOK Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Shares of BOKF opened at $82.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.80.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $655,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

