Brokers Set Expectations for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $26.75.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.68 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 19.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 917.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 528.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 48,143 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 907.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 113,507 shares during the period.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

