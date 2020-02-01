Brokers Set Expectations for Calfrac Well Services Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:CFW)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.89). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities downgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore lowered their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.69.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$0.97 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$0.78 and a 12 month high of C$3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.32. The stock has a market cap of $141.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.35.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$399.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$455.08 million.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

