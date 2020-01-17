Brokers Set Expectations for EOG Resources Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $4.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Howard Weil began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

EOG opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $107.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 25.6% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

