Brokers Set Expectations for First Community Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Community in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will earn $1.50 per share for the year.

FCCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

FCCO opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. First Community has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $152.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.93.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. First Community had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pwmco LLC boosted its position in First Community by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 276,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Community by 122.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Community by 251.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Community by 22.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Community during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mickey Layden acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,275. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

