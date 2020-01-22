Brokers Set Expectations for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:AG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Cormark increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Friday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.57.

NYSE AG opened at $10.46 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.19.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.54 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 48.30%. First Majestic Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,277 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

