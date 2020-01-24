Brokers Set Expectations for FRESENIUS SE &/S’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for FRESENIUS SE &/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FRESENIUS SE &/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.26. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter.

FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

