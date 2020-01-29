Brokers Set Expectations for Golar LNG Partners LP’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Golar LNG Partners in a research report issued on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Golar LNG Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMLP opened at $7.76 on Monday. Golar LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $559.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $74.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.47 million. Golar LNG Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?