Brokers Set Expectations for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hill-Rom in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.94.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HRC. Morgan Stanley raised Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $108.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.75. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $93.88 and a one year high of $117.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $695,650,000 after purchasing an additional 307,825 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 79.9% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,168 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 295,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,599,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 11,744.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 250,748 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 212,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,173.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

