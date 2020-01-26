Brokers Set Expectations for IBM’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IBM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of IBM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.11. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IBM’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. IBM’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IBM. UBS Group cut IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.93.

IBM stock opened at $140.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.73 and a 200-day moving average of $138.25. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $126.85 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IBM by 4.9% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of IBM by 18.0% during the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 12,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IBM by 130.9% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBM by 8.1% during the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IBM by 18.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

