Brokers Set Expectations for Illumina, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Illumina in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ILMN. UBS Group raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $380.00 target price on Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $293.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Illumina has a twelve month low of $263.30 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.44 and its 200-day moving average is $306.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Illumina by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,506 shares in the company, valued at $451,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.33, for a total value of $209,816.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,854.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,837 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

