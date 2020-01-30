Brokers Set Expectations for Investar Holding Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Investar in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.37 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 price target on shares of Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Investar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of ISTR opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. Investar has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $26.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth about $855,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investar by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,539 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Investar by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

