Brokers Set Expectations for K12 Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K12 in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for K12’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $16.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83. K12 has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of K12 by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of K12 during the second quarter worth about $23,733,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of K12 by 0.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 344,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of K12 by 54.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 331,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 116,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of K12 by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 92,685 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

