Brokers Set Expectations for Kennametal Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Kennametal in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Longbow Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

NYSE:KMT opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $27.49 and a 52-week high of $42.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $518.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.49 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

In other Kennametal news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $51,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kennametal by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kennametal by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kennametal by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,617,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,821,000 after buying an additional 33,560 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Kennametal by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 11,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,679,000 after buying an additional 147,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level