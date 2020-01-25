Brokers Set Expectations for Kraken Robotics Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (CVE:PNG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Kraken Robotics Inc (CVE:PNG) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Kraken Robotics in a report released on Monday, January 20th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year. Clarus Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PNG opened at C$0.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.61. Kraken Robotics has a twelve month low of C$0.47 and a twelve month high of C$0.92. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 million and a PE ratio of -24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17.

In other news, Director Michael Shaun Mcewan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at C$150,000.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, develops, and markets underwater sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the United States, France, Israel, and internationally. The company offers AquaPix, an interferometric synthetic aperture sonar for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; real time synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) image processors; Aquatrak, a speed sensor; and SeaVision, a 3D laser system for underwater vehicles.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio