Brokers Set Expectations for L Brands Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for L Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.58. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

LB stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. L Brands has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in shares of L Brands by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 1,791.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 168,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 50,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

