Brokers Set Expectations for Macerich Co’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Macerich in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.60 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Macerich had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MAC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Macerich from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

MAC stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, Director Steve Hash purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $264,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,812.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 17,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,543,000 after buying an additional 123,293 shares during the period.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

