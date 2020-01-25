Brokers Set Expectations for Mondelez International Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson forecasts that the company will earn $2.47 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

MDLZ stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,021,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,747,000 after purchasing an additional 222,832 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,391,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,264,000 after purchasing an additional 220,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International by 69.6% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,345,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,308 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

