Brokers Set Expectations for Mplx Lp’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mplx in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Mplx had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Mplx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

MPLX stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,266,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $819,767,000 after buying an additional 1,544,357 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Mplx by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,259,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after buying an additional 2,536,883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mplx by 3,767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,803,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,780,000 after buying an additional 10,524,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Mplx by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,511,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,404,000 after buying an additional 6,161,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mplx by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,363,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,251,000 after buying an additional 2,462,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

