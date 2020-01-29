Brokers Set Expectations for Obseva SA’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Obseva in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Obseva’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Obseva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Obseva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. Obseva has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Obseva by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 137,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Obseva by 358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Obseva by 263.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Obseva by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Obseva by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

