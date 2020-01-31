Brokers Set Expectations for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report released on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PPBI. Stephens cut their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,314,000 after purchasing an additional 843,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,099,000 after purchasing an additional 379,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,477,000 after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 881,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,479,000 after purchasing an additional 68,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 857,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 102,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $109,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 18,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $582,070.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,679 shares of company stock worth $3,192,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

