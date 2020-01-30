Brokers Set Expectations for Pacira Biosciences Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Pacira Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $104.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

PCRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacira Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Shares of PCRX opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,083.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52. Pacira Biosciences has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $3,112,900.00. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $217,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,147 shares of company stock worth $4,677,823 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 276,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,519,000 after acquiring an additional 384,794 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $538,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

