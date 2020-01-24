Brokers Set Expectations for Paypal Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Paypal in a report issued on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PYPL. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.96.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $117.89 on Thursday. Paypal has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The company has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.75.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,379 shares of company stock worth $9,197,226 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

