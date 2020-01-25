Brokers Set Expectations for PBF Logistics LP’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:PBFX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) – US Capital Advisors issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for PBF Logistics in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for PBF Logistics’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of PBF Logistics stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. PBF Logistics has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 65.51%. PBF Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBFX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 21.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 62.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PBF Logistics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 31.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

