Brokers Set Expectations for Prologis Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Prologis in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLD. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $92.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.01. Prologis has a 1-year low of $67.59 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,962,000 after buying an additional 2,162,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,097,000 after buying an additional 571,305 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 706,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,219,000 after buying an additional 530,191 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 498,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,498,000 after buying an additional 374,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,637,000 after buying an additional 368,597 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

