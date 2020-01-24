Brokers Set Expectations for Regions Financial Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will earn $1.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on RF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

RF stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3,639.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,056,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894,957 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,768,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 534.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 841,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 709,176 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 538,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,091,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,140,000 after purchasing an additional 521,028 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

