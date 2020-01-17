Brokers Set Expectations for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:SAIL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.53.

Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Sailpoint Technologies has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.38 and a beta of 2.09.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sailpoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director James Michael Pflaging sold 5,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $100,450.00. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $360,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,662.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,562 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

See Also: Trade War