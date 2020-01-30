Brokers Set Expectations for SmartFinancial Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will earn $1.86 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

SMBK has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of SMBK opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

In other news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $308,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 46.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

