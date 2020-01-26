Brokers Set Expectations for Spin Master Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

TOY has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark cut their target price on Spin Master from C$39.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC downgraded Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.10.

Spin Master stock opened at C$34.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 38.16. Spin Master has a one year low of C$29.99 and a one year high of C$46.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.48.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$723.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$845.16 million.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

