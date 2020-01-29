Brokers Set Expectations for Starbucks Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the coffee company will earn $3.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.03.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.19.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $88.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.45. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $65.91 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?