Brokers Set Expectations for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of TD Ameritrade in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMTD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Gabelli cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock opened at $48.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.13. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. TD Ameritrade has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 649,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,273,000 after buying an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $949,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,745,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

