Brokers Set Expectations for Tivity Health Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.26. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Tivity Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Tivity Health by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tivity Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tivity Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Tivity Health by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tivity Health by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

