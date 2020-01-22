Brokers Set Expectations for Tripadvisor Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) – SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Tripadvisor in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan forecasts that the travel company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

TRIP has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tripadvisor to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

TRIP opened at $30.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,447.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,632 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,614 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 137.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169,431 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,133,000 after acquiring an additional 677,847 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,141.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 557,503 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after acquiring an additional 512,598 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 15.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,656,099 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $122,951,000 after acquiring an additional 347,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $363,821,000 after acquiring an additional 297,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

