Brokers Set Expectations for Varian Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

VAR opened at $140.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $103.92 and a twelve month high of $150.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $636,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $78,367.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $2,525,045. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAR. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 131.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 196,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,780,000 after acquiring an additional 111,573 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,146,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

