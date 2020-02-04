Brokers Set Expectations for Visa Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $6.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.26. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.04.

V opened at $200.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.83.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.2% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 15.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 91,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 15.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

