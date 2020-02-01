Brokers Set Expectations for Western New England Bancorp Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

WNEB stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.20. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 326,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $28,469.58. 5.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating