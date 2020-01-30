Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of Brompton Split Banc stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.48. 6,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Brompton Split Banc has a 1 year low of C$11.42 and a 1 year high of C$13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.76 million and a P/E ratio of -57.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.86.

About Brompton Split Banc

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

