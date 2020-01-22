Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.54

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$81.54 and last traded at C$81.53, with a volume of 32292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$81.38.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$76.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$71.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Miles Blidner sold 2,300 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.48, for a total value of C$175,895.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,999,843.27. Also, Director J. Bruce Flatt sold 175,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.07, for a total value of C$13,312,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,340,323 shares in the company, valued at C$558,390,115.13.

About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?