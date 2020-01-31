Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBU. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE BBU traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.09. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,617. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.19. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,080,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,331 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 76.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 317,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after buying an additional 137,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 42.2% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 91,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,156,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

