Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) Given Average Rating of “” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) have received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the zero ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $14.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%.

In other news, insider Byass Adrian 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. Insiders own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 33.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 31,254 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 15.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,596 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 14.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Company Profile

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure sector. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on factors such as temporary market mispricing, values of assets, and cash flows to create its portfolio.

See Also: Quantitative Easing