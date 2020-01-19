Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

Shares of BIP stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $53.37. 235,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,972. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.502 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 340.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

