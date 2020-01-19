Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $5,828,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.37. 235,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,972. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 266.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 340.68%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

