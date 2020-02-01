Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.81

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.81 and last traded at $54.78, with a volume of 233209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.59.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIP. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

