Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.40

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$70.40 and last traded at C$70.27, with a volume of 173802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$69.48.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion and a PE ratio of 369.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.80.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

