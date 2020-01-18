Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,671,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,089. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.90. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 3.27%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resource America Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 73,461 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 37,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter worth $646,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 15.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 34,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

