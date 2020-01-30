Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.13.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BEP shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $48.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,054. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,584.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 47,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 50,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Read More: Resistance Level