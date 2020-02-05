Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Downgraded by CSFB to “Underperform”

CSFB cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$42.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of BEP.UN traded up C$0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching C$65.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,890. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.40. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of C$37.40 and a twelve month high of C$64.46. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 631.11%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

