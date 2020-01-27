Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

BRKL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Mccarthy sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $87,626.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,532 shares of company stock valued at $568,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

